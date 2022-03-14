A prototype for an electric version of the upcoming redesigned Maserati GranTurismo has been spotted. Maserati plans to add an electric option on every vehicle in its lineup, with the new GranTurismo destined to be the first with a plug.

Abarth will stick around after its Stellantis parent takes the electric plunge. The first electric Abarth is expected to be a tuned version of the electric Fiat 500, and a reveal could happen as early as this year.

Chevrolet is out testing a crossover similar in size to the Equinox but with styling that resembles the larger Blazer. While it might end up wearing a new nameplate, there's also the possibility that the mystery crossover represents a redesign for the aging Equinox.

