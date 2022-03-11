Acura has a new Integra headed to showrooms this spring. It will be priced from about $30,000 and come standard with a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 good for 200 hp. A more potent Type S variant should also surface at some point, as Acura has promised that every vehicle in its lineup will receive the Type S treatment.

BMW has been selling Alpina-tuned vehicles for years, and in the not too distant future BMW will also be building Alpinas itself. BMW has acquired the rights to the Alpina name and plans to take over production by 2025.

Germany's Wiesmann is currently developing two sports cars. One of them will be a convertible and possibly feature some form of electrification, including possibly a battery-electric setup. The first of the new Wiesmanns will be coming with a BMW V-8, though.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

