We drove the 2022 Acura MDX Type S, our spy photographer spotted the 2023 Lamborghini Aventador successor, and the 2023 Acura TLX broke cover. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We had our first chance to experience the 2022 Acura MDX Type S. The new model marks the first time the Type S badge has been applied to the crossover SUV, the first time the MDX has been turbocharged, and the automaker's first implementation of air suspension. All those first help make the Type S the best MDX.

The world has a cool new tunnel where automakers can conduct testing. An abandoned railway in the United Kingdom has been converted into a 1.6-mile supercar test track that can be used 24/7, 365 days a year. The Catesby Tunnel, which opened last November, features racetrack-spec asphalt and can be used for aerodynamic, emissions, and cooling testing.

Our spy photographer spotted the successor to the 2023 Lamborghini Aventador undergoing testing on public roads. With a hybrid V-12 powertrain, the next-gen supercar will move the automaker into the next era. Active aerodynamics will be used, along with a busier design previewed by the automaker's latest concepts.

Haas fired Russian driver Nikita Mazepin and dropped Russian title sponsor Uralkali. The F1 team quickly announced Kevin Magnussen's return to the team and F1 as Mazepin's replacement.

Acura revealed the 2023 Integra. The compact hatchback marks the return of the iconic nameplate and hatchback body style to the automaker's lineup. The Integra features a turbo-4 paired with either a continuously variable transmission or 6-speed manual transmission. Acura said it will start from about $30,000 when deliveries being this spring.