Kevin Magnussen will make his return to Formula One in 2022 after being named on Wednesday by Haas as its replacement for Nikita Mazepin.

Mazepin's role at Haas was dependant on a title sponsorship deal with Uralkali, the Russian company whose major shareholder Uralchem is run by Mazepin's father, Dmitry Mazepin. Haas decided to end that deal over the weekend due to the current situation in the Ukraine, and as a result also dropped Mazepin.

Both the FIA and F1 have also introduced their own measures due to the current situation, while the European Union has also stepped in to place sanctions on both Mazepins.

Magnussen drove for Haas from 2017-2020, and prior to that drove briefly for McLaren and Renault. He was replaced along with Romain Grosjean at Haas at the end of the 2020 season by Mazepin and Mick Schumacher. The young Schumacher will drive alongside Magnussen in the new season.

Kevin Magnussen

Haas said it signed a multi-year contract with Magnussen, so his appointment isn't simply a case of filling in for the sudden departure of Mazepin.

Magnussen's best season in F1 was 2018, when he finished ninth in the Drivers' Championship. His best race finish is fifth place, which occurred twice in 2018. Away from F1, he successfully competed in the IMSA SportsCar Championship with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021, and also that year raced in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with High Class Racing and in an IndyCar round at Road America with Arrow McLaren SP.

“I was obviously very surprised but equally very excited to receive the call from Haas F1 Team,” Magnussen said in a statement. “I was looking in a different direction regarding my commitments for 2022 but the opportunity to return to compete in Formula One, and with a team I know extremely well, was simply too appealing.”

Magnussen will have his first taste behind the wheel of Haas' 2022 F1 car during the second pre-season test currently underway at the Bahrain International Circuit. The first race of the season, the Bahrain Grand Prix, will get underway at the same track on March 20.