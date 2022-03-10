Volkswagen has been hinting at a spiritual successor to its original Microbus for what seems like decades, and now one is finally here. Yes, the iconic Bus has been reborn as an electric minivan with retro looks and modern tech, and we'll see it for the 2024 model year.

Lamborghini has been spotted testing its successor to the Aventador. The new supercar will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain boasting a newly developed V-12. This will be only the third V-12 in Lamborghini's history, and sadly it will also likely be the last.

Ford has only just unveiled the GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition, but the automaker already has another Heritage Edition model coming. This new one will honor Holman-Moody, the race team that fielded the GT40 that came third during Ford's epic one-two-three finish at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review update: 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge links a gas past to the electric present

Kevin Magnussen returns to Haas F1 after Nikita Mazepin exit

Analysts: Raw material price surge will put EV battery affordability gains on hold until 2024

Italdesign helping develop electric hypercar for Deus

2022 Ford Ranger review

2024 Porsche Panamera spy shots: Redesigned model to stick with ICE power

Do tighter federal heavy-duty truck emissions standards look beyond internal combustion?