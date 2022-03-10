The Ford GT is almost at the end of the road, at least for this generation, but before it bows out we'll see a few more special editions.

Hot on the heels of the GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition unveiled during last month's 2022 Chicago Auto Show comes another Heritage Edition, this one honoring Holman-Moody.

The American race team based in Charlotte, North Carolina, campaigned three GT40s in the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans—the one in which Ford made an epic one-two-three finish. One of the Holman-Moody cars, bearing racing number 5, was the car that finished third. First and second places went to GT40s fielded by Shelby American. Holman-Moody along with Shelby also helped develop the GT40's race-winning 7.0-liter V-8.

1966 Ford GT40 that placed 3rd at Le Mans heads to auction

Incidentally, the no. 5 GT40 was put up for auction in 2018 and sold for $9,795,000.

Looking at the teasers, Ford's modern tribute will match the gold and red livery that the no. 5 GT40 carried at the 1966 Le Mans race. We should also see a few special touches inside, though the GT's 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 will likely remain unchanged.

Ford will reveal the GT Holman-Moody this spring. Its arrival will bring the total number of GT Heritage Edition models to eight. Ford hasn't said how many build slots will be available, though earlier examples have numbered as high as 50 units. Note, these cars don't increase the total run of 1,350 units Ford will build for this generation of its GT supercar, whose production run will come to an end in December.