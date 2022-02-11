Ford GT production is winding down. The 2022 model year will be its last, and car number 1,100 out of 1,350 recently rolled off the assembly line, Ford spokesman Jiyan Cadiz said in an interview Thursday at the Chicago Auto Show. Cadiz also said Mulitimatic, the Canadian specialty company that builds the car, should end production of the GT in December.

Earlier this week, Ford revealed the red GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition, the seventh such Heritage Edition to celebrate Alan Mann Racing, which helped develop lightweight bodies for the GT. It's the second Heritage Edition for the 2022 model year and it carries the No. 16 of the original race car. Cadiz noted that build slots are still available for both the Alan Mann Heritage Edition and the white and black GT '64 Prototype Heritage Edition the company revealed at Monterey Car Week last August. That car honors the five prototype cars Ford created in 1964.

Cadiz also pointed us to information on the build numbers for each of the first five second-generation GT Heritage Edition models. Only 27 examples were built of the 2017 Ford GT ’66 Heritage Edition, which honored the No. 2 Ford GT40 Mk II that Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon drove the victory at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The No. 1 1967 Ford GT40 Mk IV that won Le Mans in 1967 inspired the 2018 Ford GT ’67 Heritage Edition. Ford and Multimatic built 39 of that model.

Ford and Multimatic built 50 examples of both the 2019 and 2020 Gulf Livery Heritage Editions. The 2019 model depicted the No. 9 car that won Le Mans in 1968 and the 2020 model was a takeoff on the No. 6 car that won Le Mans in 1969. Fifty units were also built of the 2021 Ford GT ’66 Daytona Heritage Edition, which honored the No. 98 Ford GT40 Mk II race car that Ken Miles drove to victory at the 1966 24 Hours of Daytona.

For good measure, Ford also shared that 343 units of the previous-generation 2006 Ford GT Gulf Livery Heritage Edition were built. Like the 2019 and 2020 Heritage Editions, those cars commemorated the GT40’s back-to-back 24 Hours of Le Mans titles in 1968 and 1969, and they command the highest prices of the first-gen GTs at auction today.