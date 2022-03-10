Italdesign is helping to develop an electric hypercar for Deus, an Austrian startup company that aims to compete in the segment for high-end electric vehicles.

Details are light, but Italdesign has said it is supporting Deus in the construction of a prototype and some of the planning for eventual production.

“Thanks to our specific experience in development and pre-series production, we can offer strategic support and authority to newcomers in the automotive and mobility industries and can help solidify their ideas and get their visions ready for the road,” Giorgio Gamberini, Italdesign's head of business development, said in a statement.

Italdesign is currently owned by the Volkswagen Group but operates like an independent design firm, similar to how it was run under the guidance of founder Giorgetto Giugiaro, who today runs the rival design studio GFG Style. For example, Italdesign recently worked with Nissan on a 50th anniversary project for the GT-R. Italdesign is also working with the modern DeLorean on a new DMC-12.

Recently, Italdesign also teamed up with Williams Advanced Engineering to develop a modular EV platform. The platform, called EVX, can deliver up to 1,341 hp, and may be the basis of the Deus hypercar. We'll just have to wait and see.