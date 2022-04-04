The upcoming DeLorean electric car now has a date with destiny.

On Monday, the new DeLorean Motor Company tweeted a teaser image of the upcoming electric coupe and announced a reveal will take place on August 18.

Let’s clear things up a bit. The next generation of DeLorean is coming into focus August 18, 2022. For more information read the press release here: https://t.co/Q4Rax2aBC1 #DeLorean #DeloreanEVolved #firstlook pic.twitter.com/H0t0i4ODqv — DeLorean Motor Company (@deloreanmotorco) April 4, 2022

The reveal will take place at the Awards Ramp at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance ahead of of the prototype being displayed on the Concept Lawn on August 21.

During the reveal of the prototype the automaker will also announce the official name of the new DeLorean. It will not be called the DMC-12, based on what DeLorean Motor Company CMO Troy Beetz told Motor Authority last month.

The new DeLorean Motor Company incorporated in Delaware on Feb. 28 this year, and the new EV will indeed come from a company bearing the same name John DeLorean used to produce the DMC-12 in the late 1970s.

Currently in its second round of funding, the startup automaker will need more money to achieve the company's larger plans, Beetz told MA. Plans call for the company to go public, at some point, CEO Joost de Vries told MA, but a timeline wasn't given.

DeLorean teaser

De Vries told MA the new DeLorean EV will have over 300 miles of range and a battery pack larger than 100 kwh with a fast-charging rate of about 150 kw. Beetz said it'll be all-wheel drive, which mean it will likely feature at least two motors.

Italdesign is responsible for the design and some of the engineering of the new DeLorean EV. Set to be based on a new chassis with a structural carbon-fiber tub, the new EV will be powered by off-the-shelf components, but utilize custom software, according to de Vries.

Expect the new DeLorean to cost somewhere between $150,000 and $200,000 with customer deliveries beginning possibly in 2023.