Koenigsegg isn't precious about its supercars. Just in time for Easter, the company released a video showing the Jesko getting thrashed in the snowy wasteland of northern Sweden. The video is entitled "Egghunt" as a play on both Easter and the egg in Koenigsegg.

The location was Arjeplog, which is used by Koenigsegg and many other automakers for cold-weather testing. It also makes a great playground, with test tracks carved into the frozen landscape that are perfect for getting a supercar sideways.

Unveiled at the 2019 Geneva motor show, the Jesko replaces the Koenigsegg Agera—and features even more extreme tech.

Koenigsegg Jesko in Arjeplog, Sweden

A twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V-8 produces 1,280 hp on regular gasoline or 1,600 hp on E85 fuel, along with 1,106 lb-ft of torque. Three fuel injectors per cylinder help generate that power, while a flat-plane crankshaft enables an 8,500-rpm redline.

The engine is coupled to what Koenigsegg calls the Light Speed Transmission, a 9-speed unit with seven clutches that allow the driver to shift between any two gears pretty much instantaneously, the automaker claims.

Koenigsegg has two versions of the Jesko. the high-downforce Jesko Attack has a massive rear wing (pictured here) that helps generate up to 3,000 lb of downforce, Koenigsegg claims. The Jesko Absolut prioritizes top speed over downforce, and thus loses the rear wing to reduce drag.

Customer deliveries of the Jesko are scheduled to start in 2022, with just 125 cars planned. The entire production run is already sold out, despite a $3 million starting price. Some build slots are typically reserved for dealers, so customers with bottomless bank accounts may not have missed their chance.

The Jesko has also been globally homologated, so we're likely to see one on U.S. roads eventually. Just don't expect that lucky owner to take their multi-million dollar supercar to play in the snow.