A 2020 Ford GT Mk II is headed to Mecum's Indianapolis auction, scheduled for May 13-21.

The Mk II is a track-only version of the modern Ford GT supercar. It wasn't built for racing, however, as it doesn't conform to the rules of any race series. Production is limited to 45 cars priced at $1.2 million each.

Mk II upgrades include more power (for a total 700 hp) and less weight. The standard GT's adjustable ride height and drive mode selector were removed, saving about 200 lb.

2020 Ford GT Mk II (photo via Mecum Auctions)

Other features include Brembo carbon-ceramic brake rotors, five-way adjustable race-derived Multimatic DSSV dampers (Multimatic also builds the GT), air jacks, a MoTeC data acquisition unit with a rear display camera, and a pair of Sparco bucket seats with six-point harnesses. Owners also got to design their own liveries.

This car is number 12 of the 45 Mk II customer cars. It's seen just eight hours and 332 miles of use, according to the auction listing. As a track car, though, it likely wasn't driven gingerly.

If you're wondering how the owner got around Ford's two-year waiting period for original GT owners to sell their cars, Mecum has said in the past that the rule only applies to the road car. Another GT Mk II sold for $1.87 million at Mecum's 2021 Indianapolis auction.

2020 Ford GT Mk II (photo via Mecum Auctions)

That represents a slight premium over GT road cars at recent Mecum auctions. An example with a lightweight package sold for $1.1 million while another sold for $1.045 million.

Ford and Multimatic are still building new cars, although the 2022 model year will be the GT's last. As of February 2022, production was down to the last 250 cars of a planned 1,350.