A lighter, more powerful track-only version of Ford's GT supercar was unveiled in 2019 as the GT Mk II.

Just 45 of them are being built over a period of three years, with the price tag for one coming in at a staggering $1.2 million.

If you missed out on your chance to own one, you'll have to settle for a used example. However, be prepared to pay significantly more than the MSRP considering how much one of the cars sold for at a Mecum auction held last week in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ford GT Mk II - Photo credit: Mecum

This Ford GT Mk II, with a livery matching the design used on the Ford GT40 raced by Ken Miles at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans, was sold for $1.7 million, with the final price paid coming in at $1.87 million when you include the buyer's fee.

The GT Mk II is derived from the racing version of the GT and developed free of regulations, a bit like Porsche's 919 Evo time-attack special based on the 919 Hybrid LMP1. There's the extra power from the engine (a total 700 hp), and a whole lot of extra downforce to go with the extra grunt.

There's also a lot less weight. For example, the adjustable ride height and drive mode selector have been removed from the road car, saving about 200 pounds.

Ford GT Mk II - Photo credit: Mecum

Track goodies include Brembo carbon-ceramic brake rotors, five-way adjustable race-derived Multimatic DSSV dampers (Multimatic is also the company that builds the GT), air jacks, a MoTeC data acquisition unit with rear display camera, and a pair of Sparco buckets with six-point harnesses.

This particular GT Mk II has been driven just 15 miles, and none of those were at the track. You might be wondering how the owner got around Ford's two-year waiting period for original GT owners to sell their cars. According to Mecum, the pesky rule only applies to the road car.

Speaking of the road car, two of them were also sold at the recent Mecum auction. An example with a lightweight package sold for $1.1 million and the other sold for $1.045 million. In each case there were less than 20 miles on the clock. So much for Ford's attempts to get the cars into the hands of genuine enthusiasts as opposed to speculators.