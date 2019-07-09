We have some new details on the track-only version of Ford's GT supercar that was unveiled last week at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

It turns out that all 45 examples of the 700-horsepower Ford GT Mk II destined to be built will start off life in the same white finish. From there, buyers will be able to create a custom livery that will be painted on top.

"The GT Mk II base color is white,” Ford spokesman Mike Levine confirmed. “Owners will determine how they want their GT Mk II painted, beyond white."

Ford GT Mk II

Owners shouldn't fret if their artistic talents aren't at the same level as Michelangelo or da Vinci. Multimatic, the Canadian firm tasked with building the Ford GT, will work with owners to arrive at their ideal configuration. We guess that's the least they can do considering the $1.2 million price tag of the car.

The GT Mk II is derived from the racing version of the GT and developed free of regulations, a bit like Porsche's 919 Evo time-attack special based on the 919 Hybrid LMP1. There's the extra power from the engine, and a whole lot of extra downforce to go with the extra grunt. There's also a lot less weight. For example, the adjustable ride height and drive mode selector have been removed, saving about 200 pounds compared to the GT road car.

The first five GT Mk IIs are due to be delivered by the end of the year. From then, the cars will be built at the rate of roughly one per month. Ford hasn't said how it's selecting buyers for the cars but it's likely all build slots are already accounted for.