Lotus is set to unveil an electric hypercar on July, and we may have just learned the car's name.

The automaker has made moves to trademark the "Evija" name in the United Kingdom under several trademark classes, ranging from toys to vehicle development, Auto Express reported on Monday.

Evija follows Lotus' penchant for branding its road cars with names starting with the letter E, and given the impending reveal of the electric hypercar, it makes sense that Lotus would want to trademark the car's name.

Teaser for Lotus Type 130 electric hypercar

The electric hypercar is currently doing the rounds under the Type 130 code name, which follows an internal naming practice at Lotus. For example, the original Elite of the 1950s was the Type 14, while the current Elise, first launched in 1995, was the Type 111.

Few details about the electric hypercar have been revealed, though Lotus has confirmed that just 130 are destined to be built, each likely commanding a 7-figure price tag. Production will be handled at Lotus' headquarters in Hethel, United Kingdom, and deliveries will commence in 2020. A teaser photo released earlier this month shows the panel that covers the charging port.

The car is being developed to help restore Lotus' image as a genuine alternative to Porsche and Ferrari, which aren't expected to have pure electric models available until the middle of the next decade. New parent company Geely is reportedly spending as much as $2 billion on future developments at Lotus, including potentially increasing its stake in the British firm from the current 51 percent. The remainder is owned by Malaysia's Etika Automotive.