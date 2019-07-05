Place your bets. Two of the hottest pieces of American machinery lined up for a half-mile drag race to see whether straight-line speed or aero trickery and light weight materials capture the crown. We're talking about the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the Ford GT.

Video from DragTimes shows both cars lined up for a race at the recent WannaGoFast half-mile event in Immokalee, Florida. For those that need a refresher on the cars' specs, here it is. The Demon makes 840 horsepower from a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 when running 100-octane fuel, and sends all of the power to the rear wheels fitted with drag slicks. It also weighs 4,280 pounds.

The Ford GT makes 647 hp from a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6. It too sends its power to the rear wheels, but it weighs only 3,400 pounds. While the GT is down on power, there's less weight to shuffle down the road.

We'll keep it pretty short and sweet: the Ford GT walks away from the Demon. Even from the launch, the GT hooks up better and starts to pull away almost immediately, despite being down almost 200 hp. The Demon is also not the most aerodynamic thing in the world, either.

Nevertheless, it's no contest. The GT simply is the better machine to sprint down the straightaway with. That's not to shame the Demon, though. Although it lost, it's not like the GT utterly creamed it, either—and it cost a fraction of Ford's supercar.

Skip right to the 5:00 mark to actually see the race and avoid the seemingly neverending intro.