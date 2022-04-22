The 1987 Ruf CTR, famously dubbed the Yellowbird, made our list of the top 100 cars that matter. Based on a reskinned 930-generation Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2, the Yellowbird was reworked to cut weight and the engine was bored out to 3.4 liters. The result was a world-beating supercar with 469 hp and 408 lb-ft of torque.

A 2022 Ford GT MK II is headed to Mecum's Indianapolis auction in May. The track-only variant of Ford's supercar was limited to a 45-car production run and each cost $1.2 million. The car is number 12 and it has seen just eight hours and 332 miles of use, according to the listing.

General Motors filed for a patent that would use autonomous car systems to teach student drivers. The system would replace driving instructors and use AI fed by sensors and control inputs to provide real-time feedback to students. The idea is to lower the cost of driver training and make scheduling easier for students.

