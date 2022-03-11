Germany's Wiesmann is set to unveil a new sports car later this year, which right now is doing the rounds under the Project Gecko code name (Wiesmann's logo is a gecko lizard).

However, the company on Thursday released photos of a prototype for an additional model, this one code-named Project Thunderball.

The photos confirm the Thunderball as a convertible, and while it looks similar to prototypes we've seen for the Gecko, the two cars may be different. There are rumors the Thunderball could be running an electrified powertrain, possibly even a battery-electric setup. You'll notice the lack of exhaust tips in the shots.

Regarding the car, Wiesmann said, “given the changes in the market over the last few years, a new exciting proposition will be announced soon.”

Teaser for Wiesmann Project Thunderball

We'll remind you that the Gecko was previously announced with a BMW 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8. Exhaust tips have also featured on all the prototypes we've seen for the car.

After ceasing operations in 2014 due to insolvency, Wiesmann and its collection of retro sports cars was brought back to life a year later by a pair of investors based in the U.K. They brought on former Mercedes-Benz brand and marketing veteran Mario Spitzner to run the revived company, which is based in Wiesmann's traditional home of Dülmen, Germany.

With the new leadership at Wiesmann, there is also a new focus: tapping global markets. This means Wiesmann’s cars will soon be offered in both left- and right-hand drive for the first time, enabling them to be sold in more markets. No word yet if the cars will make it to the U.S., though.

Interestingly, one of the original Wiesmann founders has since launched the new sports car company Boldmen.