Photos of the new Lincoln Zephyr mid-size sedan for the Chinese market have surfaced in local media.

The photos are originally from a website for China's intellectual property office, and have been republished by popular automotive website Autohome.

They show a design that's almost identical to the one on the Zephyr Reflection concept car rolled out at April's Auto Shanghai 2021. We don't have any interior photos but the cabin should be roomy, since the car's length is a generous 196 inches, or a couple of inches longer than the former MKZ—the sedan the Zephyr replaces.

2022 Lincoln Zephyr - Photo credit: Autohome

Chinese media claim the Zephyr will initially be offered with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 generating 235 hp. Both front- and all-wheel drive should be available. A hybrid powertrain may also be offered at some point.

The Zephyr will start sales in China later this year as a 2022 model. We won't see it in the U.S., though its underpinnings should be shared with a soft-roader Ford is preparing for U.S. sale as a replacement for the Fusion.

The Zephyr's design language will also likely influence future Lincolns headed our way. We know of four electric Lincolns in the pipeline, the first of which is due here in 2022. Current design chief Kemal Curic in June said to expect minimalist body panels on future Lincolns, as well as lighting elements across the entire front end connecting the headlights, and large glass roofs to allow natural light into the cabin.