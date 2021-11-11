Kia is just days out from previewing a planned electric SUV with the Concept EV9.

Few details have been confirmed but teaser sketches of the concept car, released by the automaker on Wednesday, suggest we're looking at a big, boxy SUV not unlike the current Telluride. Some of the sketches show the interior which sports a yoke-style steering wheel and a wide display spanning more than half of the dash.

The world debut of the Concept EV9 will take place on November 17 at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Kia has only just launched the EV6 but the small crossover is just one of 11 electric vehicles the automaker will have its lineup by the end of 2026. Seven of these will be dedicated EVs based on Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform. The platform features an 800-volt electrical system, bi-directional charging, and, in the EV6 GT, offers up a meaty 576 hp and 546 lb-ft torque.

For its dedicated EVs, Kia is using a naming strategy in which the prefix “EV” is joined by a number representing the vehicle's positioning in the lineup. Thus the Concept EV9 likely previews a vehicle that will be at or near the top of Kia's electric range.

Expect any production EV9 to be twinned with a Hyundai model that will also be previewed in Nov. by a concept. Hyundai's concept, dubbed the Seven, will also be unveiled on Nov. 17 at the L.A. Auto Show and is confirmed to spawn a large electric SUV in 2024, likely labeled the Ioniq 7.

