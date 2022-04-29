Bentley will unveil a new model May 10. It will be the automaker's fifth model line, alongside the Continental GT coupe and convertible, Flying Spur sedan, and Bentayga SUV.

Bentley said in a brief announcement that the new model "will sit in sumptuous comfort at the pinnacle of its range," and will "combine luxury, technology and performance in a way that only Bentley can deliver." The luxury maker also said it will feature "an extra dimension of on-board wellness," but that's all the Bentley is willing to disclose for now.

This new model probably won't be the bespoke successor to the Bacalar convertible first reported last year. Bentley's description of it as a fifth model indicates it will be built in normal volumes, while the Bacalar successor—which is expected to be a coupe based on the Continental GT rather than a convertible—is expected to have a production run of just 25 units.

Teaser for new Bentley model debuting May 10, 2022

It's possible that the new model will be offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain like the current Bentayga Hybrid and Flying Spur Hybrid. Bentley aims to make every vehicle it sells a plug-in hybrid or EV by 2026, a step toward going all-electric by 2030. The brand has expanded its sales considerably with the addition of its first SUV, the Bentayga. Given that success, perhaps the new model could be a smaller SUV.

Bentley plans to launch five EVs in five years, with the first scheduled to appear in 2025 and the other four following annually after that. In January, Bentley announced a $3.3 billion investment to upgrade its Crewe, England, factory for EV production, while also incorporating digital and flexible manufacturing technologies. Those upgrades will also make the factory more environmentally friendly, Bentley claims.

Check back with us May 10 for full details of the next Bentley and how it fits into the automaker's future plans.