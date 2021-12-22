Buoyed by the success of last year's Bacalar convertible, all 12 examples of which were sold out before the first was completed, Bentley is already hard at work on a new bespoke project and Autocar has the first details.

According to a report published by the British publication on Wednesday, Bentley's next bespoke project will be another low-volume series, this time a coupe with a production run of 25 units. Pricing is said to be higher than the Bacalar which started at 1.5 million British pounds (approximately $2 million), and the first completed example should be revealed in 2023.

The basis for the car is reportedly the current Continental GT, and the power source will be the familiar 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W-12. Bentley plans to phase out the W-12 no later than 2026, and the bespoke project will be a sort of celebration of the engine, according to Autocar.

Bentley Bacalar by Mulliner

Interestingly, Autocar also reported that the bespoke project will provide a link between Bentley's internal-combustion models and future electric vehicles by featuring a design previewing the look of Bentley's first EV due in 2025. Handling the design is said to be recently appointed Bentley design chief Andreas Mindt, who is likely overseeing the design of Bentley's future EVs. Mindt was also the designer of 1999's stunning Bentley Hunaudières concept, so we could be in for a real treat.

Several automakers have started offering bespoke vehicles in the tradition of coach-built cars, where new models are developed by designing unique bodies around existing running gear. Such projects can be extremely lucrative for automakers. Ferrari has had great success with its Special Projects division, and this has certainly been noticed by other luxury brands. The likes of Aston Martin, Bugatti, McLaren and Rolls-Royce all offer similar services for their most loyal customers.

Bentley's own Bacalar was based on a donor Continental GT Convertible. There were also the Mulsanne-based Grand Limousine and Grand Convertible, though only the former made it to production.