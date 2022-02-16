The long wait for the Maserati Grecale is almost over.

Maserati's rival to the Porsche Macan is set to debut on March 22, and we should see it arrive at dealerships in the U.S. later this year, likely as a 2023 model.

The debut was originally planned for last fall, but supply chain issues for key components, including but not limited to semiconductors, caused delays. Judging by the revealing nature of the latest teaser shots, we're confident there will be no more delays.

Teaser for 2023 Maserati Grecale debuting on March 22, 2022

The Grecale is a smaller sibling to the Levante and shares a platform with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio crossover. That platform is the rear-wheel-drive design known as Giorgio, which made its debut in Alfa Romeo's Giulia sedan.

Prototypes have been spotted for a while, revealing a handsome design whose proportions, unsurprisingly, are similar to those of the Stelvio. To help differentiate the Grecale, Maserati is likely to use its newly developed 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 that debuted in the MC20 supercar. The engine delivers up to 621 hp vs the 532 hp that Alfa Romeo's 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 currently tops out at.

An electric option is planned, though this variant will likely utilize one of the four dedicated electric-vehicle platforms announced by parent company Stellantis in July. A likely bet is the STLA Medium platform claimed to offer a range of over 400 miles on a charge.

2023 Maserati Grecale spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Production of the Grecale is being handled at Stellantis' plant in Cassino, Italy, where the Stelvio is built.

In case you're wondering, the Grecale name comes from a wind of the Mediterranean. Maserati has a long-standing practice of naming its cars after winds, a practice that started in 1963 with the Mistral and continued with the Ghibli, Bora, Khamsin and Levante.

Maserati has some busy years ahead. The MC20 has just gone on sale, and Maserati has already started teasing an open-top version. Next in the pipeline will be a redesigned GranTurismo offering internal-combustion and electric options. This will then be followed by redesigned versions of the Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte, possibly as EVs only.