Dodge's electric replacement for both the Challenger and Charger muscle were revealed this week as the 2024 Charger Daytona. Buyers with gasoline in their veins will also have an option as Dodge will offer a Charger Sixpack model equipped with the Hurricane inline-6 in 2025.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (Korea spec)

Hyundai's Ioniq 5 has been on sale for a couple of years and soon will receive an update. The updated version of the electric compact crossover debuted in Korea this week, and a U.S.-spec model should be announced in the not too distant future.

Rivian R2

Rivian revealed its long-awaited R2 crossover this week. However, the EV company also pulled out a surprise during the reveal by showing a smaller R3 hatchback. Details are slim, but the R3 is expected to enter production later this decade and include a high-performance R3X variant.

2025 Kia Tasman spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Kia was spotted testing a midsize pickup truck expected to be called the Tasman. The pickup isn't likely to be sold in the U.S., as Kia is thought to be planning an electric pickup for our market.

2026 Range Rover Velar successor spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

JLR was also spotted testing a prototype for an electric SUV expected to slot into the Range Rover family. The mystery vehicle isn't the electric Range Rover due later this year but a much lower and sleeker offering that may replace the Range Rover Velar.

2025 Aston Martin DBS successor spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

We also spied Aston Martin's new V-12 grand tourer set to replace the DBS. The new car sports a dramatically different design to the DBS, and may carry the vaunted Vanquish name into production.

Aston Martin Vantage official safety car for the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship

Aston Martin also revealed its Vantage which will serve as the official safety car of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship. The car will join its AMR24 sibling on the track at each round of the 2024 season, starting from this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Karma Gyesera

And finally, Karma Automotive only last year showed an electric sports car, and this week it followed up with an electric luxury sedan that's promised to go on sale around the end of the year. The sedan goes by the name Gyesera, and promises to pack 590 hp and a range of more than 250 miles.