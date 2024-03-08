The Rivian R2 debuted, the 2024 Dodge Charger's powertrain details emerged, and we spotted the electric Range Rover Velar successor. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The Rivian R2 debuted with seating for five and two rows of seats that fold completely flat. When it arrives in 2026, the R2 will come with single-, dual-, or tri-motor powertrains and a battery pack featuring 4695-style cells. It's starting price will be $45,000, but Rivian also showed the smaller R3 and performance-oriented R3X that will arrive at a later date with lower prices.

The 2025 BMW M2 CS was caught playing in the snow. During final cold-weather testing our spy photographers spotted the updated sports coupe, and their photos show its revised front and rear ends. Expect a debut later this year.

The 2024 Dodge Charger debuted looking just like the concept car that proceeded it. The Charger lineup will initially consist of an electric three-door hatchback due later this year and a five-door hatchback will join the lineup in 2025. A pair of twin-turbo inline-6 engines will be available in 2025 as well.

The 2025 Infiniti QX80 will not feature a V-8 under its hood. The automaker's updated flagship luxury SUV will be powered by a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 rated at 450 hp and 515 lb-ft of torque. A debut is set for March 20.

Our spy photographers spotted the 2026 Range Rover Velar successor, and appeared it to be electric. The electric luxury SUV seemed to be longer than the current Velar, and it might even hide a third row. A debut is expected in 2025.