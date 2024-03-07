After several delays, Audi's Q6 E-Tron is finally ready for its reveal. The covers will come off on March 18, and sales should follow shortly after, including here in the U.S. The Q6 E-Tron is an electric compact crossover related to Porsche's electric Macan, though the Audi should start lower than the Macan's $80,000 sticker.

AC Cars is still kicking after more than 120 years. AC is famous for building the Ace sports car that Carroll Shelby used as the basis for the Shelby Cobra, and the company later launched its own version of the Cobra. Now the company has launched a modern successor known as the Cobra GT Roadster, and a coupe variant is coming up shortly.

A modern Renault 4 is set to arrive roughly 30 years after the last one ended production. The modern version will be an electric subcompact crossover, and we have spy shots of a prototype undergoing cold-weather testing.

