AC Cars plans a coupe counterpart to its stunning Cobra GT Roadster, and a teaser shot released on Thursday provides a hint of what's to come.

The Cobra GT Coupe is due in the spring and AC is already accepting pre-orders. Order books for the Cobra GT Roadster also remain open, though the first year's production is already allocated.

AC Cars is a British automaker that dates back all the way to 1901, though it is arguably most famous for its Ace sports car which was launched in 1953 and later served as the basis for the Shelby Cobra.

AC also built its own versions of the V-8-powered Cobra and last year the company launched the modern Cobra GT Roadster. The new car resembles the original icon, but it is a very different beast.

AC Cobra GT Roadster AC Cobra GT Roadster AC Cobra GT Roadster

It was developed from scratch using modern technology and engineering processes, and features a unique chassis made from extruded aluminum. The body is made from carbon fiber, and the designers increased the wheelbase over the original by about 11 inches so that drivers over six feet can sit comfortably.

Power comes from a Ford 5.0-liter V-8, which delivers 454 hp as standard or 654 hp with an available supercharger. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, and they also have the option of adding a Torsen limited-slip differential. Drive goes to the rear wheels only. The coupe will benefit from the same levels of performance as the roadster, AC said.

AC also confirmed the coupe will feature a fixed roof.

Production will take place at the same facility on the U.K.'s south coast where the roadster is built. Pricing for the coupe hasn't been announced but the roadster starts at 240,000 British pounds (approximately $306,000).