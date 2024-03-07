The BAC Mono is one of the wildest track cars currently in production, and now it's about to get its very own one-make race series.

To be called the Mono Cup, the race series will hold its inaugural season next winter, and it is already being billed by BAC as the world's “fastest one-make championship.”

Details are still being finalized but the inaugural season, which will span six months and run from late 2024 into early 2025, will be held exclusively in West Asia. Confirmed racetracks include the F1 circuits in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

The series is being organized by BAC in partnership with its Saudi Arabian division and the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation. BAC announced the series in the Saudi capital Riyadh ahead of this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

BAC Mono

Similar to one-make race series offered by luxury brands Ferrari and Lamborghini, the Mono Cup will be run under an “arrive and drive” format, where participants pay an entry fee and the series organizer handles all of the maintenance and logistics, as well as hospitality services. Participants will need to hold an International C Race Licence, BAC said.

A unique version of the Mono track track is being developed for the series. The performance will be somewhere between a GT race car and a formula-style open-wheel car, the company said.

The latest version of the Mono track car is powered by a 2.5-liter inline-4 that generates a peak 311 hp. The mid-mounted engine is mated to a 6-speed sequential transmission and spins the rear wheels only.