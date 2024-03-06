Saudi Arabia is pushing for a second Formula 1 race in the country and this week revealed a proposal for a new racetrack that organizers aim to have ready in time for the 2028 F1 season.

The 21-corner circuit is to be located at the new Qiddiya City development close to the capital city of Riyadh. Saudi Arabia plans for Qiddiya City to be home to multiple entertainment and tourism attractions including concert spaces, theme parks, and esport facilities, as well as the circuit.

The circuit has been designed by veteran F1 circuit designer Herman Tilke together with former F1 driver Alex Wurz, and features as a highlight a 20-storey-tall structure known as the blade. This structure will serve as the first corner of the circuit and hover above a concert space.

Saudi Arabia already has a street circuit in the city of Jeddah, which has been home to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix since the first race in 2021 and will play host to round two of the 2024 season this weekend.

Proposal for Formula 1 circuit in Qiddiya City, Saudi Arabia

The proposed Qiddiya City circuit was originally meant to replace the circuit in Jeddah, but Saudi Arabia via its Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation has proposed hosting two races should a deal with F1 organizers be reached.

Saudi state-owned oil company Aramco is one of the biggest sponsors of F1, and also a major sponsor of the Aston Martin F1 team. The team's star driver, Fernando Alonso, took to X on Wednesday to give the proposed circuit his blessing. In his post, he said, the “proposed new circuit at Qiddiya City looks set to be one of the most impressive facilities for motorsports worldwide.”