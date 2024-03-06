Aston Martin's successor to the DBS has been spotted ahead of an expected debut in the second half of the year. The new car looks to share little design-wise with the DBS, but under the hood should be the same twin-turbocharged V-12 that powers the DBS and a handful of other Aston Martins.

Kia was also spotted testing a midsize pickup truck expected to be called the Tasman. The pickup isn't likely to be sold in the U.S. Instead, Kia is planning an electric pickup for our market. It should arrive by 2027.

Bugatti recently confirmed that its new hypercar to replace the Chiron will pack a V-16 hybrid powertrain. The V-16 is the brainchild of Rimac founder Mate Rimac, and he and his team started developing the engine even before he was granted the reins at Bugatti by its former Volkswagen Group parent.

2025 Aston Martin DBS successor spied with radical new look

2025 Kia Tasman midsize pickup spied for first time

Bugatti CEO reveals prototype of Chiron successor's V-16

Review: 2024 Lexus TX 350 gets the 8-year-old nod

Saudi Arabia shows plans for new F1 circuit boasting wild design

Google-backed Gravity claims fastest EV charging in America

High-performance hybrids from Hyundai N possible, says senior exec

Review: 2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Karma to offer updated Revero hybrid alongside new EVs

Analysts: 40% drop in 2023-2025 EV battery prices will boost sales