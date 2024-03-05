California's Karma Automotive is gearing up to launch a pair of high-performance electric vehicles in the form of the Gyesera sedan and Kaveya sports car, but the company will continue to offer an updated Revero series plug-in hybrid sedan alongside the newcomers.

Karma is the company born out of the remains of the original Fisker Automotive. Its first model was the 2017 Revero, which was a heavily updated version of the former Fisker Karma series plug-in hybrid.

The Revero was updated and renamed the GS-6 for 2021, though Karma under its current management plans to return to the Revero name for the latest version of the series plug-in hybrid, which is scheduled to start production in the third quarter of the year. Production will take place at Karma's plant in Moreno Valley, California.

According to the company, the latest Revero will offer up to 80 miles of electric range, versus the outgoing GS-6's 61 miles.

2021 Karma GS-6

The rest of the powertrain will match the performance figures of the powertrain in the GS-6. This means a pair of electric motors at the rear axle delivering a combined 536 hp, and a BMW-sourced turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-3 sitting up front and serving purely as a generator for the battery. With a full change and a full tank of gas, Karma estimates a range of more than 360 miles.

Karma's first EV will be the Gyesera, which debuted this past weekend during the 2024 Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance. It's due to enter production late this year though the timing may be pushed into next year. The Kaveya sports car, which was previewed with a concept last fall, is slated to enter production in 2025.