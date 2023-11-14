California's Karma Automotive has been hinting at plans for an electric sports car for a number years, and now the company finally has one that it claims is bound for production.

Unveiled as a concept on Saturday during a concours-style event held at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel, the new Karma Kaveya is targeted for a market launch in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Kaveya, whose name is derived from a Sanskrit word meaning "poetry," is a grand touring-style coupe with a proportion and aesthetic not unlike the Lexus LFA from a decade ago.

It's based on a new electric vehicle platform that will support a 120-kwh battery, good for an estimated range of more than 250 miles, according to the company.

Karma Kaveya concept

Two powertrain options are planned: a rear-wheel-drive option with 536 hp or an all-wheel-drive option with 1,180 hp. Only the rear-wheel-drive option will be available at launch, with the all-wheel-drive option promised to start sales in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Range-topping performance claims include a 0-60 mph time of less than three seconds, a top speed of 180 mph, and a targeted curb weight of about 5,300 pounds. Carbon-fiber body panels will be used to help meet that target.

Details like pricing and a production site haven't been announced. Karma currently owns a plant in Moreno Valley, California, and it's likely this will be where production happens.

2020 Karma Revero GT

Karma is a U.S.-based EV startup owned by Chinese auto parts giant Wanxiang and born out of the remains of the original Fisker Automotive which went bankrupt in 2013. Karma has launched a heavily updated version of the original Fisker Karma series plug-in hybrid sedan, dubbed the Revero, and the reveal of the Kaveya represents a sort of reboot for the company under the guidance of new chief Marques McCammon, who joined the team in March.

Also new to the team is former Acura designer Michelle Christensen, who previously led the design of the second-generation NSX supercar.

At the unveiling of the Kaveya, Karma also announced the Gyesera sedan. It's a limited-edition electric sedan that resembles the Revero series plug-in hybrid sedan. The Gyesera will be made available in the fourth quarter of 2024 and will be limited to only a few thousand units.