As it prepares for the launch of its battery-electric Revero GTE in 2021, Karma Automotive has introduced new options for the existing extended-range electric Revero GT for the 2020 model year.

The automaker on Thursday announced new Sports and Performance packages for the Revero GT, which add visual flare to the car and boost performance. With either pack, you're looking at a 0-60 mph time of 3.9 seconds, down from the standard Revero GT's 4.5 seconds.

The quicker acceleration is likely due to the way power is delivered, as there's no actual increase in peak output. All Revero GTs generate 536 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque from an extended-range electric powertrain that features a pair of electric motors at the rear axle and a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-3 range extender borrowed from the BMW i8 up front. The battery is a 28-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion unit now estimated for 80 miles of electric range, up from 61 miles previously.

2020 Karma Revero GT with available Sport package

Revero GTs with the Sports package feature a black exterior, with dark chrome accents, a few carbon fiber extras, and contrasting red brake calipers. The standard wheels are a dark 22-inch design, and the Karma logos feature a monochrome finish. A small “GTS” badge also features on the front fenders. The Sports package also sees the interior Karma logos go monochrome, such as the one on the steering wheel. Carbon fiber is also used to dress up the cabin, and “GTS” insignias feature on the center console and in the infotainment display.

The Performance package keeps the Karma's exterior stock but adds the “GTS” insignias in the cabin. The Performance pack also features a Track Mode, though Karma hasn't said what this drive mode actually does.

Karma has also increased the starting price of the 2020 Revero GT which now lists from $144,800, up from a previously announced $135,000. That's a hefty price tag considering you can purchase the all-electric, 616-hp (670 hp with launch control) Porsche Taycan Turbo for $152,250.