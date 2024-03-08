Rivian pulled out a surprise during Thursday's reveal of the R2 electric crossover by also showing a smaller R3 hatchback. Details are slim, but the R3 is expected to enter production later this decade and include a high-performance R3X variant, a vehicle that was also teased on Thursday.

Mercedes-Benz is working on its next-generation CLA-Class, which will be powered batteries but will offer the option of a hybrid powertrain in some markets. Our spy photographer has just spotted a prototype for a high-performance version of the electric CLA being cooked up by AMG.

The Audi Q4 E-Tron electric compact crossover enters the new model year in a single grade boasting more power and chassis upgrades but also a higher price tag. The single grade is the Q4 55 E-Tron, and it comes standard with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system good for 335 hp.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

