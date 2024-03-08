Audi's Q4 E-Tron has only been on sale since the 2022 model year, but the electric compact crossover is already receiving some key updates.

For the 2024 model year, the previous 40 and 50 grades have been replaced by a single 55 grade. The new grade brings more power, but also a higher starting price.

The 2024 Q4 55 E-Tron is priced from $56,395, including a $1,195 destination charge, and order books are already open. Opting for the more coupe-like Sportback body style adds $3,000 to the sticker. Audi expects the first examples to reach showrooms in April.

The 2023 Q4 E-Tron with its 40 grade started closer to $50,000, but the 2024 Q4 E-Tron's new 55 grade has a lot more to offer. Peak power from the standard dual-motor all-wheel-drive system is 335 hp, up 40 hp on the former 50 grade and 134 hp on the former 40 grade. With the extra power, the 55 grade will sprint from 0-60 mph in just five seconds, versus 5.8 seconds for the 50 grade.

2024 Audi Q4 E-Tron

The rear motor is a new design that Audi said is also more efficient. The EPA estimate for the Q4 55 E-Tron is 258 miles which is 22 miles higher than the estimate for the 50 grade. The new motor was also added to the related Volkswagen ID.4 for 2024.

Audi also said it made some tweaks to the standard 82-kwh battery to improve DC fast-charging speeds. The maximum charging rate is now 175 kw, up from 150 kw previously. This enables a 10-80% charge in 28 minutes when using an appropriate charger, Audi said. The navigation system prioritizes public DC fast-charging and ensures the vehicle automatically preconditions the battery temperature when approaching the desired charging station to optimize charging.

Other changes include new tuning for the suspension and steering, which Audi said provides a better balance between comfort and stability during dynamic driving. A new 21-inch wheel pattern is also available.

Buyers looking for more space will soon be able to opt for a Q6 E-Tron. It debuts on March 18, and like the smaller Q4 E-Tron will come in both regular and Sportback body styles.