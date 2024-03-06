Hyundai N recently entered the EV game with the launch of the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, but a high-performance hybrid from Hyundai's go-fast division hasn't been ruled out.

In an interview with Drive published on Wednesday, Albert Biermann, a BMW M veteran and the former head of Hyundai N, said powerful hybrid powertrains are being developed for various vehicles from Hyundai Motor Group and some of these could be used in a Hyundai N car. One of the powertrains is thought to be an electrified 2.5-liter turbo-4 destined for vehicles from Genesis.

Biermann, who in his current role serves as an adviser for Hyundai, gave the example of the Hyundai i30 N sedan, a model sold here as the Elantra N, as a potential recipient for a hybrid powertrain, though he couldn't confirm whether such a move has been given the green light.

“If it will happen or not, I cannot tell you at this point,” he said. “From a technical point of view, it is possible.”

Albert Biermann

Biermann said Hyundai N is committed to launching more EVs but accepts that there will be a transition phase where some markets adopt EVs much slower than others, and that this provides an opportunity to launch some hybrid N cars.

It's a view that's likely shared with Genesis which is reportedly planning to launch its first hybrid vehicles in 2025. Korea Economic Daily reported last month that hybrid versions of the G80 midsize sedan and GV70 compact crossover are in the works. Both vehicles already offer electric options.

Under a previous plan, Genesis was set to exclusively launch EVs starting from 2025, but the recent slowdown in EV sales may have changed its thinking. The brand last year also showed a hypercar concept powered by a hybrid powertrain.