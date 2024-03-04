The redesigned 2025 Infiniti QX80 will use a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 in place of the outgoing model's V-8, the automaker confirmed Monday in a press release.

This engine, dubbed VR35DDT, produces 450 hp and 515 lb-ft of torque. Those are increases of 50 hp and 102 lb-ft over the current naturally aspirated 5.6-liter V-8, according to Infiniti. A 9-speed automatic transmission replaces the outgoing model's 7-speed automatic, featuring a 40% wider gear-ratio range than the existing transmission, Infiniti says.

2025 Infiniti QX80 teaser image

Also included in the redesigned is an air suspension system with adaptive damping, including the ability to lower the vehicle when parked for easier ingress and egress, similar to what some other luxury brands already offer.

Infiniti previewed the new QX80's styling with the QX80 Monograph concept during 2023 Monterey Car Week last summer. Previous teasers indicate the concept's split headlights and full-width taillights will carry over to the production model. In this latest release, Infiniti also confirmed that the production QX80 will have active grille shutters.

2025 Infiniti QX80 teaser image

Less information is available about the interior. Infiniti confirmed at CES 2024 that a 24-speaker Klipsch audio system will be available. In keeping with current industry trends, dual screens serving as the gauge cluster and infotainment hub are likely as well.

The 2025 Infiniti QX80 makes its public debut March 20. The outgoing QX80 shares a platform with the Nissan Armada (sold as the Patrol in other markets), and that's likely to be the case for the new version as well. So expect to see a redesigned Armada sometime after the launch of the next-generation QX80.