The redesigned 2025 Infiniti QX80 makes its public debut on March 20, the Japanese luxury brand announced on Tuesday.

Infiniti previewed the new flagship SUV's styling with the QX80 Monograph concept during 2023 Monterey Car Week last summer. Now teaser images of the production version in camouflage show that some of the details of the concept appear to have carried over, including split headlights with high-mounted daytime running lights at the edges of the hood, and full-width taillights. Infiniti's teaser images show flush door handles as well.

2025 Infiniti QX80 teaser image

We still don't have any views of the interior, but Infiniti said at last month's 2024 CES that a 24-speaker Klipsch audio system will be available. As is now commonplace in the auto industry, dual screens serving as the gauge cluster and infotainment hub are likely as well.

This third generation of Infiniti's full-size SUV—which has been badged as both the QX56 and the QX80 during its run—is expected to use an updated version of Nissan's F-Alpha body-on-frame platform. The current-generation QX80 has been on sale since the 2011 model year, with some refreshes in between.

2025 Infiniti QX80 teaser image

As is the case with the current QX80, the new model will be closely related to the Nissan Armada (sold as the Patrol in other markets), and the two SUVs will share a platform and powertrain. The latter is thought to be a twin-turbocharged V-6 in place of the V-8 used in the current generation of the QX80 and Armada.

Production of the current QX80 is handled exclusively by a plant in Kyushu, Japan. It's unclear if that will change with the new model.