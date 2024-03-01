The 2025 Infiniti QX80 received a debut date, Elon Musk teased the next Tesla Roadster, and we drove the 2024 McLaren 750S. It's the Week In Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The redesigned 2025 Infiniti QX80 will debut on March 20. The automaker teased the flagship SUV with a design clearly mimicking the QX80 Monograph concept shown during 2023 Monterey Car Week.

Bugatti's next hypercar will debut in June. The automaker teased the car's powertrain, confirming it will have a V-16 hybrid engine. A teaser photo shows the engine features carbon-fiber intake runners and each cylinder is numbered on the intake's cover.

Elon Musk said the next Tesla Roadster will debut in 2024. The CEO noted his other company, SpaceX, was involved in the design of the car and it will be capable of 0-60 mph in less than one second. We'll believe it when we see it.

The 2024 Maserati GranCabrio debuted with a V-6. Arriving in 2024, the GranCabrio will initially be offered only in the performance-oriented Trofeo trim, but a more luxury-oriented Modena trim will come at a later date, as will the electric Folgore.

We drove the 2024 McLaren 750S in the rain to find it can provide heart-in-your-throat thrills with less weight, more power, and more driver engagement than the outgoing 720S.