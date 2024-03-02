McLaren this week revealed the Artura Spider. In addition to its open-top design, the car packs an extra 19 hp, which McLaren has also added to the Artura coupe. It means total output is now a stout 690 hp for both cars.

2024 McLaren 750S first drive, Las Vegas, February 2024

Another McLaren in the headlines this week was the 750S, the updated version of the 720S. The basic formula stays the same, but almost every major aspect has been enhanced in some way, including the horsepower rating.

2025 IM L6

New Chinese EV brand IM used this week's 2024 Geneva auto show to debut the L6 compact sedan. The L6 has was revealed with the choice of lithium-ion and solid-state batteries, and a company spokesperso said that both batteries are expected to be available when the L6 starts sales in 2025.

2025 Renault 5 E-Tech

Renault used the 2024 Geneva auto show on this week to present the 5 E-Tech hatchback. As the name suggests, the vehicle is a modern take on the Renault 5 hatch, a vehicle that was sold briefly in the U.S. as the Le Car.

2026 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe EV spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Mercedes-Benz AMG has been launching tuned versions of Mercedes-Benz's EQ EVs over the past couple of years, but soon it will launch its first dedicated EV. A prototype was spotted this week, revealing the EV as a sleek four-door not unlike the Vision AMG concept car unveiled in 2022.

2024 Maserati GranCabrio

A redesigned Maserati GranTurismo went on sale last spring. Eventually the coupe will be joined by the GranCabrio, which Maserati revealed this week.

Mitsuoka team with the M55 concept

Mitsuoka has been around since the 1960s, and has built a reputation over the years for turning mundane vehicles into retro designs that definitely stand out. Its latest project is a Honda Civic hatchback that resembles the original Dodge Challenger, production of which was given the green light this week.

Jaguar C-X75 concept street-legal conversion by Callum

And finally, Jaguar's stillborn supercar, the C-X75, came to life this week. While Jaguar never built any of the cars, a handful were built by WAE as stunt cars for a James Bond flick, and now one of those stunt cars has been modified to pass certification for road use in the U.K.