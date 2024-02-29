Maserati on Thursday revealed the new GranCabrio, the convertible version of the latest-generation GranTurismo coupe that went on sale last year.

The convertible arrives as a 2024 model, just like the coupe, but only the performance-oriented Trofeo grade will be available at launch. A more luxury-oriented Modena grade should be coming at a later date, as should an electric Folgore.

The Trofeo grade features Maserati's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 shared with the MC20 supercar, albeit with a lower 442-hp rating and no dry-sump lubrication system. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system as standard.

Performance estimates include 0-62 mph acceleration in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 196 mph.

2024 Maserati GranCabrio

The electric Folgore should come with a three-motor powertrain (one at the front and two at the rear) generating a combined 750 hp. Powering the motors should be a 92.5-kwh battery. The same setup features in the Folgore coupe.

The latest GranTurismo coupe features similar styling to the outgoing generation that was in production for more than a decade. The convertible variant also features an almost identical soft-top roof design to its own predecessor, which was sold here as a GranTurismo Convertible.

Lurking underneath the pretty curves is a new platform that was developed from the onset to accommodate an open-top body. This meant very little additional reinforcements were required for the convertible. Maserati said there's only 220 pounds of extra weight in the GranCabrio compared to the coupe, with much of that due to the folding roof mechanism. The curb weight for the gas version is 4,316 pounds. The electric Folgore will almost certainly be heavier.

The soft-top roof, which will come in five different colors, needs just 14 seconds to be raised or lowered, and can be operated at speeds of up to 31 mph. A neck-warming feature with three levels of intensity is fitted as standard, and buyers can add a wind stopper that fits behind the front seats to enhance aerodynamics, albeit at the cost of anyone sitting in the rear seats.

2024 Maserati GranCabrio 2024 Maserati GranCabrio 2024 Maserati GranCabrio

Like the coupe, the dash features three screens consisting of a 12.2-inch unit for the gauge cluster, a 12.3-inch unit for the Android-based infotainment system, and an 8.8-inch unit for the climate settings. Some physical controls are provided for key functions, including gear selection.

There's actually a fourth screen if you count the digital clock. Mounted at the top of the center stack, this timepiece can swap between multiple faces, including a compass. It also presents a wave graphic designed to provide some visual feedback for the car's voice activation. There are additional high-tech elements including an available head-up display and a Sonus Faber audio system with 13 speakers as standard and 16 available. The more premium system can create a 3D sound experience, according to Maserati.

Sales of the GranCabrio will start later this year. Pricing information hasn't been released but the GranTurismo coupe in the Trofeo grade starts at about $205,000.