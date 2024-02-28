A second-generation Tesla Roadster was originally planned for production in 2020 but that deadline came and went, and since then Elon Musk has managed to announce a new date almost every year.

In his most recent update, the Tesla CEO said the production model will be ready to reveal in late 2024 for a targeted start of delivery in 2025.

He provided the update late on Tuesday via his personal X account, where he revealed the new Roadster's specifications have been significantly upgraded since the original concept reveal in 2017.

He said SpaceX was involved with the design of the car and that the 0-60 mph time has been reduced to below one second. That seems unlikely.

X post by Elon Musk made on Feb. 27, 2024

When it originally unveiled the concept, Tesla quoted a 0-60 mph time of 1.9 seconds, a 0-100 mph time of 4.2 seconds, and a top speed of 250 mph. A 200-kwh battery pack would provide 620 miles of range, Tesla also said at the time.

Musk a year later revealed that a “SpaceX rocket thruster option package” would get the 0-60 mph time down to just 1.1 seconds. Judging by his latest comments, Tesla still plans to offer such a package, but with even more staggering performance.

Tesla at the 2017 reveal said pricing would start at $200,000 for the standard Roadster, and at $250,000 for a limited-edition Founder Series model. The automaker began accepting reservations after the reveal, requiring a $50,000 deposit for the standard Roadster and the full $250,000 price upfront for the Founders Series Roadster. Tesla hasn't said if those prices are unchanged.

2020 Tesla Roadster

The company is notorious for missing deadlines, so it shouldn't be too surprising that the Roadster is late. The company also fails to deliver on some of its price and performance claims at times. This was most recently evident with the Cybertruck, which arrived with higher pricing and less range than originally promised.

The second-generation Roadster isn't the only new Tesla in the works. Musk in 2022 announced plans for a next-generation platform that will allow the company to launch models smaller than the Model 3 and Model Y, and with lower price points.

The first model on the new platform is reported to be a crossover due around 2025.