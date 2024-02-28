Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the planned specifications for the second-generation Tesla Roadster have been upgraded significantly since the reveal of a concept version back in 2017. Among the new specs will be a 0-60 mph time of less than one second, according to Musk.

Aston Martin will delay the launch of its first electric vehicle by a year. According to Chairman Lawrence Stroll, customers looking for electrification still prefer plug-in hybrids over EVs, though he expects the situation to change at some point.

Lamborghini may be cooking up a new version of the Huracán as a final hurrah for the V-10 supercar. A trademark filing suggests any new version will be related to the Huracán STO, and will possibly be designed for the track only.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

