McLaren has added more power to the Artura, as well as the option of a convertible roof. The power upgrade adds 19 horsepower, or a combined 690 hp, to the plug-in hybrid supercar, and McLaren said the upgrade will be performed on cars that have already been delivered at no cost.

The Polestar 3 has entered production at a plant in Chengdu, China, meaning deliveries should start soon. The 3 is Polestar's first SUV, and it's also Polestar's first vehicle destined to be built in the U.S. Production will start at a plant in Charleston, South Carolina, by mid-year.

New Chinese EV brand IM used this week's 2024 Geneva auto show to debut the L6 compact sedan. The L6 has been revealed with the choice of lithium-ion and solid-state batteries, and a company spokesperson has said that both batteries are expected to be available when the L6 starts sales in 2025.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

McLaren Artura supercar spawns open-top Spider

Polestar 3 electric SUV enters production

IM L6 debuts in Geneva with promised solid-state battery

Mazda, Genesis earn most 2024 Top Safety Pick awards

New Aston Martin Vantage GT4 joins refreshed road car

Could liquid hydrogen make fuel-cell trucks more viable vs. EVs?

2025 Honda CR-V boasts fuel cell option, though only in California

BMW recalls 80,000 new models for loss of braking power

Pininfarina Enigma GT concept revealed with hydrogen-fed V-6

GM reportedly nixed electric vans, is rushing plug-in hybrid pickups