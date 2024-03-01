McLaren upgraded the 720S and rebranded it as the 750S in the process, and we just tested the result. The basic formula stays the same, but almost every major aspect has been enhanced in some way, including power output from the familiar twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8.

Mitsuoka has been around since the 1960s, and has built a reputation over the years for turning mundane vehicles into retro designs that definitely stand out. Its latest project is a Honda Civic hatchback that resembles the original Dodge Challenger, production of which has just been given the green light.

While Jaguar never put its C-X75 concept from the 2010 Paris auto show into production, a few examples were built as stunt cars for 2015's James Bond flick “Spectre.” One of those stunt cars has been modified to pass certification for road use in the U.K., and the modification work was handled by the company founded by the C-X75's designer.

