Bugatti's successor to the Chiron is set to be revealed in June, and the French performance marque confirmed today the car is coming with a V-16 hybrid powertrain. A teaser video gives a taste of the powertrain's sound, which is much more high pitched than the deep rumble of the Chiron's W-16.

A redesigned Maserati GranTurismo went on sale last spring. Eventually the coupe will be joined by the GranCabrio, which Maserati revealed today. Sales of the convertible are due to start later this year, and at launch there will only be the Trofeo grade. An electric Folgore grade is planned to debut later this year.

Rolls-Royce has revealed the third in its series of Droptail coachbuilt specials. Just four are planned, each of them thought to cost more than $25 million, and the latest features a clock that took five months to complete.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Next Bugatti hypercar debuts in June with V-16 hybrid power

2024 Maserati GranCabrio debuts with V-6, will offer EV option

Third Rolls-Royce Droptail is a study in white

Review: 2024 Lexus RX 450h+ reigns on the road, but doesn’t make cents

Aston Martin rules out Lagonda revival, focuses on sports cars

2024 VW ID.4 price rises for substantial upgrades, more range

Lamborghini Sián heads to auction with $3M-plus estimate

Review: 2024 Tesla Model Y

These EVs are top-rated for safety by the IIHS