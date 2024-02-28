The Lamborghini Sián is a rare car, and for fans with deep pockets there's a stunning example that's coming up for sale.

A 2021 Sián coupe with a red paint finish that fades into exposed carbon fiber will cross the block at Broad Arrow Auctions' sale coinciding with the 2024 Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance running this weekend.

The car is currently part of the Racer X Collection located near Chicago, and is one of just 63 examples of the Sián coupe that were built. An additional 19 Sián Roadsters were also built, and one of those is also available for sale at the dealership F1rst Motors in Dubai.

The estimate for the coupe is between $3 million and $3.75 million. That may seem high for a car that shares a platform with the more humble Aventador, but the Sián originally cost around $3.6 million. This example also has $237,000 worth of options, according to the listing. The stated mileage is just 244 miles.

The car is much more than an Aventador with a body kit. The Sián is Lamborghini's first electrified car to reach production. Its powertrain consists of the Aventador's 6.5-liter V-12 working together with an electric motor integrated with the transmission. The V-12 on its own develops 774 hp and the electric motor boosts output to 807 hp, though the electric motor only works until a speed of 81 mph.

Lamborghini quotes a 0-62 mph time of less than 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 217 mph.

What's unique is that the Sián employs a supercapacitor instead of a battery for storing electrical power. The supercapacitor is good at providing bursts of power but can't deliver any lasting power, meaning no electric range is possible. The supercapacitor is charged whenever the driver hits the brakes. The Sián names means "flash" or "lightning" in the Bolognese dialect of Italian—an appropriate moniker for a car with supercapacitor technology.

The upcoming Broad Arrow Auctions will also include the sale of a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport from the Racer X Collection, plus a Porsche 959 that was allegedly used by Nissan as a benchmark vehicle during development of the R32-generation Skyline GT-R.