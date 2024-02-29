Aston Martin has no plans to revive Lagonda as a standalone brand for ultra-luxury sedans and SUVs.

In an interview with Autocar published on Wednesday, Aston Martin Chairman Lawrence Stroll said the idea of reviving Logonda was “completely dead” and that Aston Martin would continue to focus on sports cars and its SUV, including as the company starts to roll out electric vehicles.

Stroll said there was no need for Lagonda as transaction prices for Aston Martins are already catching up to those of Bentley and Rolls-Royce thanks to more desirable models and increased personalization options.

The previous plan to revive Lagonda was conceived when Andy Palmer was CEO. Lagonda-branded Vision sedan and All-Terrain SUV concepts were rolled out in 2018 and 2019, respectively, and confirmed for production shortly after. The vehicles had a high-tech skew that was meant to attract wealthy Silicon Valley types who were lining up to buy Teslas because of the technology on offer. Palmer was replaced after the pandemic, and there was no more talk of a Lagonda revival.

Lagonda All-Terrain Concept

Lagonda is a historic British brand older than even Aston Martin. It started off life as a maker of some sporty but not-so-exciting cars but things changed in the 1930s when W. O. Bentley joined the ranks. It was at this point Lagonda churned out some truly luxurious machines like the LG6 and V12 models.

During the Second World War, Lagonda helped with the military effort, and in 1947 the brand was taken over by David Brown who also bought Aston Martin that year. By the 1960s, Lagonda had almost been forgotten but in 1961 Aston Martin rolled out a DB4-based sedan and called it a Lagonda Rapide. There would be a handful more Lagonda sedans including the famous William Towns-designed model launched in 1976.

There was an attempt at a revival in 2009, though that plan also didn't go far. There was a single Lagonda model launched in 2014, though. It was based on Aston Martin's most recent Rapide sedan, and called the Lagonda Taraf.