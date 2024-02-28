Lamborghini's Huracán officially bows out at the end of this year, after which the automaker will introduce a plug-in hybrid successor that will likely swap out the current car's V-10 for a twin-turbocharged V-8.

The rugged Huracán Sterrato launched last year was thought to be the final version of the Huracán, though recent trademark activity by the automaker suggests there might be one more version in the works.

First spotted by Car Buzz, Lamborghini on Tuesday filed a trademark application for the Huracán STJ name with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. Included in the application was a stylized version of the name resembling the design Lamborghini used for the Aventador SVJ.

Should Lamborghini launch a Huracán STJ, the car will likely be a more hardcore version of the already extreme Huracán STO. The rear-wheel-drive STO was Lamborghini's road-going version of the Huracán GT3 race car, so it's possible a Huracán STJ may be a track-only supercar even more closely related to the race car.

2023 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 race car

The letter J carries a lot of significance for Lamborghini. It was first used on a Miura SVJ launched in the 1970s, an extremely limited hardcore version of the Miura based on the one-off Miura Jota prototype developed by Bob Wallace to meet the FIA's Appendix J racing regulations and ultimately destroyed in a crash. Jota is the Spanish pronunciation for the letter J.

Should a Huracán STJ be launched, the one-off Huracán STO SC 10° Anniversario revealed last fall may provide some clues. The car was built to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Lamborghini Squadra Corse and featured some performance upgrades developed by the official motorsports department.