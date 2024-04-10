Toyota's 4Runner has been redesigned for the first time in more than a decade. It's a twin to the redesigned Tacoma that arrived last year, and also shares its platform with the new Land Cruiser and Lexus GX. The recipe is a familiar one, but gone is the old V-6. In its place is a turbo-4 that can be optioned as a hybrid.

The Lamborghini Huracán ends production this year after a run lasting a decade. The final version has been revealed as the Huracán STJ, of which just 10 examples will be built. The Huracán's successor will debut at the end of the year, and instead of a V-10 engine the car will likely pack an electrified V-8.

Porsche's updated Taycan range has spawned a new flagship variant dubbed the Taycan Turbo GT, and we've just tested it. The car can deliver up to 1,092 hp, which is enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in just 2.1 seconds. The car has also set an EV lap record at Laguna Seca, and came painfully close to beating the Rimac Nevera hypercar's EV lap record at the Nürburgring.

