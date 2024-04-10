Acura will expand its lineup early next year with a crossover smaller than the RDX, the automaker announced this week.

The newcomer will be badged an ADX, and likely arrive in the U.S. as a 2025 model.

No further details were given apart from the vehicle being an entry point for the brand alongside the Integra compact hatchback.

Acura has previously offered a crossover smaller than the RDX, but not in the U.S. It was called the CDX, and sold exclusively in China between 2016 and 2022. The automaker considered bringing the CDX to the U.S. but ultimately ruled it out due to the vehicle's small stature.

2024 Honda HR-V

The CDX was the corporate cousin of the previous-generation Honda HR-V subcompact crossover. A redesigned HR-V sharing its platform with the compact Civic and Integra was launched in the U.S. for the 2023 model year, and will likely be the basis for the ADX.

The latest HR-V measures 179.8 inches long, or 7.6 inches less than the RDX. It is powered by a 2.0-liter inline-4 good for 158 hp. The engine is mated to a CVT and spins the front wheels as standard and all four with an available all-wheel-drive system.

With the arrival of the ADX, Acura will have four crossovers in its lineup. The electric ZDX arrived for the 2024 model year, and the RDX and MDX are due to be updated. The updated MDX arrives for the 2025 model year and was shown this week. It gained some styling tweaks, a Bang & Olufsen audio system, more advanced electronic driver-assist features, and a much-improved user interface that includes a touchscreen display instead of the old touchpad.